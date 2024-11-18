2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

It's off! SpaceX launches a rocket with 20 communications satellites from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 18, 2024 at 11:08 AM PST
A SpaceX rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday.
SpaceX
A SpaceX rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday.

Satellites part of global communications network providing internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.

SpaceX put on a big late night show on the Central Coast with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:53 p.m. Sunday night.

It carried 20 Starlink satellites. They are communications satellites which joined a global network providing internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 20th flight for the booster.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsspaceXfalcon 9
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco