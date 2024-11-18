It's off! SpaceX launches a rocket with 20 communications satellites from the Central Coast

SpaceX put on a big late night show on the Central Coast with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:53 p.m. Sunday night.

It carried 20 Starlink satellites. They are communications satellites which joined a global network providing internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 20th flight for the booster.