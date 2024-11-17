2024
California Coast News

Almost there! Containment hits 95% for Ventura County's Mountain Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 17, 2024 at 3:34 PM PST
One of the many homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the many homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire.

After a peak of nearly 3000 firefighters, less than 100 are still assigned to the fire. They are looking for isolated hot spots.

Containment has hit 95% for Ventura County's Mountain wildfire.

The 19,900 acre blaze started November 6 in the Balcom Canyon area. Mopup work is expected to continue for the next few days.

The fire destroyed 243 structures, and damaged 127. There's still no breakdown of how many of the impacted buildings are homes.

The Local Recovery Center to help those impacted by the inferno is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily all week long, including Saturday. It's at the Ventura County Office of Education's Conference Center in Camarillo.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
