Almost there! Containment hits 95% for Ventura County's Mountain Fire

Containment has hit 95% for Ventura County's Mountain wildfire.

The 19,900 acre blaze started November 6 in the Balcom Canyon area. Mopup work is expected to continue for the next few days.

The fire destroyed 243 structures, and damaged 127. There's still no breakdown of how many of the impacted buildings are homes.

The Local Recovery Center to help those impacted by the inferno is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily all week long, including Saturday. It's at the Ventura County Office of Education's Conference Center in Camarillo.