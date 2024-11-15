State issues home insurance cancellation moratorium for policyholders in and around Mountain Fire

There’s big news about homeowner’s insurance for hundreds of thousands of residents who live in, and around the area impacted by Ventura County’s Mountain Wildfire.

The State Insurance Commissioner has issued a one-year moratorium on the cancellation of insurance policies in 19 zip codes. It means 200,000 policyowners will have their policies protected for one year from November 7, when the Governor made a series of disaster declarations.

In addition to those directly impacted by the fire, many people living in the area have been worried about how the fire, and the huge number of structures lost and damaged would affect their policies.

State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara invoked a five year old state law which gives commissioners the power to implement moratoriums in situations like this. However, it’s not retroactive, so people who received non-renewal notices before November 7 aren’t eligible.

These are the zip codes included in the insurance cancellation moratorium:

91360, 91381, 93001, 93003, 93004, 93010, 93012, 93015, 93021, 93022, 93023, 93030, 93033, 93036, 93040, 93060, 93063, 93065, 93066

