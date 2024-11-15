Firefighters shifting to recovery mode with the Mountain Fire, as firefighting operations wind down

Firefighters continue to work towards full containment of the Mountain Fire, which currently stands at 91% containment. Crew continued mopup work Friday, with only a few isolated mulch pile hot spots.

The number of structures confirmed destroyed remains at 243, with 127 damaged.

The acreage numbers for the fire have dropped due to new mapping, from 20,600 acres to 19,900.

Firefighters are working to get information and support to those impacted by the inferno.

"We're going to have an information trailer at Station 55, in the Spanish Hills area," said Captain Tony McHale, with the Ventura County Fire Department.

"Right now, the emphasis is all about recovery. Fire operations are going to be wrapping up soon, and it's all about helping our people in the community."

A recovery center with dozens of government and non-profit agencies represented is now in operation. It’s at the Ventura County Office of Education complex at 5100 Adolfo Road in Camarillo.

It’s open form 9 am to 7 pm. every day of the week except Sundays.

