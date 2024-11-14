2024
Ventura County's Mountain Fire close to contained: The estimated acreage burned is revised downward

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 14, 2024 at 10:30 PM PST
One of the homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo November 6.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo Novenber 6.

Contaiment at 91% Thursday night. Acreage burned number dropped from 20,600 acres to 19,900.

Firefighters continue to mop up Ventura County’s Mountain Fire, with containment now at 91%.

New mapping shows the area burned is several hundred acres smaller than originally thought. The official number dropped from 20,600 acres to just over 19,900 acres.

There’s been a slight increase in the number of structures confirmed destroyed and damaged. The new numbers show 243 buildings destroyed, and 127 damaged. We still don’t have a breakdown on how many of them were homes.

As firefighters close in on full containment, they are sending more crews home. There are just over 1100 personnel involved with the blaze, down from a peak of 3000.

Officials say the cause of the fire, which started November 6, is still under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco