Ventura County's Mountain Fire close to contained: The estimated acreage burned is revised downward

Firefighters continue to mop up Ventura County’s Mountain Fire, with containment now at 91%.

New mapping shows the area burned is several hundred acres smaller than originally thought. The official number dropped from 20,600 acres to just over 19,900 acres.

There’s been a slight increase in the number of structures confirmed destroyed and damaged. The new numbers show 243 buildings destroyed, and 127 damaged. We still don’t have a breakdown on how many of them were homes.

As firefighters close in on full containment, they are sending more crews home. There are just over 1100 personnel involved with the blaze, down from a peak of 3000.

Officials say the cause of the fire, which started November 6, is still under investigation.