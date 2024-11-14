2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Traffic stop leads to kidnapping arrest in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 14, 2024 at 1:01 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators say woman, infant were being held by man armed with knives, and a gun.

What started as a traffic stop for unsafe driving in Santa Barbara County led to the arrest of a man for two counts of kidnapping, as well as other charges.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy stopped an RV on southbound Highway 101 in Montecito, after noticing it was being driven with its popout sections extended. As a deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed there was a man and a woman arguing inside.

Detectives say the woman driving the RV had been kidnapped, and was being threatened with knives and a gun. They say at one point, Matthew Parsadayan of Newport Beach had even fired the gun out the window.

The woman and her young child were unhurt. Investigators say the man was apparently trying to get to Orange County.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newskidnappingmontecitotraffic
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco