Traffic stop leads to kidnapping arrest in Santa Barbara County

What started as a traffic stop for unsafe driving in Santa Barbara County led to the arrest of a man for two counts of kidnapping, as well as other charges.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy stopped an RV on southbound Highway 101 in Montecito, after noticing it was being driven with its popout sections extended. As a deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed there was a man and a woman arguing inside.

Detectives say the woman driving the RV had been kidnapped, and was being threatened with knives and a gun. They say at one point, Matthew Parsadayan of Newport Beach had even fired the gun out the window.

The woman and her young child were unhurt. Investigators say the man was apparently trying to get to Orange County.