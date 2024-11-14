2024
Historic library in Ventura set to undergo significant upgrades

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 14, 2024 at 5:02 AM PST
E.P. Foster Library in Ventura is to undergo a multi-million dollar renovation

A $13 million renovation project for the historic E.P. Foster Library will transform the library into a modern, accessible space for the community.

The E.P Foster Library building dates back to the 1920s, before a time when there was air-conditioning installed, so that's one of the things they'll tackle with this multi-million dollar renovation project.

"By installing HVAC, it's going to allow the library to stay open and operate during excessive heat and to serve as a community cooling center," said Nancy Schram, Library Director at the Ventura County Library System.

The renovation project is backed by a collaborative funding effort, with significant contributions from state, federal, and local grants.

"The planned upgrades will modernize the library's infrastructure, but they're also going to preserve the building's historic character. The historic building once served as Ventura's original City Hall and the library," said Schram.

The $13 million upgrades are scheduled to begin in early 2026 – and due to be completed by 2027.
