The totals increase: Ventura County's Mountain Fire destroys 216 structures, and damages 112

A week after it started, we are still trying to get a clear picture of how many homes were destroyed, and damaged by Ventura County Mountain wildfire.

Survey teams say 216 structures have been destroyed, and 112 damaged. There’s still no breakdown on how many of them are houses.

The numbers could rise as the teams continue their work.

Firefighters have 60% containment of the wildfire. It still stands at just over 20,000 acres burned. Firefighters are mopping up scattered hot spots, mostly on the northeast side of the fire.

There are still about 1800 firefighters assigned to the fire, down from 3000 at its peak.

Some firefighters are patrolling hard hit neighborhoods to help those with destroyed or damaged homes.

"We mobilized a task force to help the neighborhoods with staying safe as they sift through the rubble," said Robert Wellsbie, who is a Ventura County Fire Department Battalion Chief.

"We're handing out safety glasses, dust masks, leather gloves, bottles of water," said Wellsbie.

"We've been shoulder to shoulder with our residents, helping them sift through the ashes, helping them dig through the rubble. Somrtimes the most insignificant item becomes the greatest treasure when that's the only thing that survived a fire."

Wellsbie says people in the neighborhoods hit by the inferno can flag down any passing fire truck for assistance, even for something as simple as lifting something heavy out of the debris.



