2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Direct philanthropic financial aid 'vital' to some families who lost their homes in the Mountain Fire

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Some of those worst impacted by the wildfire in Ventura County this month have received help from a new community fund

Some of those worst impacted by the wildfire in Ventura County this month have received help from a new community fund.

Imagine only having the clothes you fled your home in. That’s the situation facing many families in Ventura County who lost their homes in the past week, to the Mountain Fire.

"You have all these families that have just lost everything. You have a lot of medically related needs from blood pressure equipment, housing assistance, clothing," explained Vanessa Bechtel, from Ventura County Community Foundation.

The new community fund has stepped up to distribute $20,000 already for eight families who were left with no place to go.

"You have homeowners - some that had insurance, some that are underinsured. You have a lot of renters with no insurance that lost their housing and really no support. And unfortunately, right now, philanthropy is really all that they have," she said.

100% of donations are going to help those impacted.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday