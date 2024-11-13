Direct philanthropic financial aid 'vital' to some families who lost their homes in the Mountain Fire

Imagine only having the clothes you fled your home in. That’s the situation facing many families in Ventura County who lost their homes in the past week, to the Mountain Fire.

"You have all these families that have just lost everything. You have a lot of medically related needs from blood pressure equipment, housing assistance, clothing," explained Vanessa Bechtel, from Ventura County Community Foundation.

The new community fund has stepped up to distribute $20,000 already for eight families who were left with no place to go.

"You have homeowners - some that had insurance, some that are underinsured. You have a lot of renters with no insurance that lost their housing and really no support. And unfortunately, right now, philanthropy is really all that they have," she said.

100% of donations are going to help those impacted.