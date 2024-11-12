2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

State gets big settlement in legal battle with pipeline company over 2015 oil spill on Gaviota Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 12, 2024 at 12:13 PM PST
Approximately 140,000 gallons of oil spilled in the May, 2015 Plains All-American pipeline rupture near Refugio State Beach.
Approximately 140,000 gallons of oil spilled in the May, 2015 Plains All-American pipeline rupture near Refugio State Beach.

The State Lands Commission gets $72.5 million from Plains All American Pipeline, with $22 million going to insurance company which was part of suit.

The state has reached a huge financial settlement with an oil pipeline company in connection with the massive 2015 pipeline break, and oil spill in Santa Barbara County.

In 2015, the Plains All American Pipeline ruptured on the Gaviota Coast, spilling some 140,000 gallons of crude oil.

In addition to the environmental impacts, it forced the shutdown of the area’s oil operations. Venoco filed for bankruptcy. The state got stuck with the cost of decommissioning the company’s oil facilities, as well as offshore oil Platform Holly.

The State Lands Commission, and an insurance company sued Plains All American Pipeline, claiming that the pipeline company’s negligence led to the situation.

The settlement calls for Plains to pay the state $72.5 million.

$50.5 million will go to the state to help cover decommissioning costs.

Aspen American Insurance will get $22 million from the settlement.

Work is underway on the project to decommission the oil platform, a process which will take years.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsoil spillgaviota coastlinestate lands commission
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco