Central Coast real estate developer gets 60 month prison sentence for bribing public official

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:52 PM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say he gave nearly $95,000 in bribes and gifts to San Luis Obispo County Supervisor.

Federal prosecutors say an executive at a Central Coast real estate development company has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for paying bribes to a local politician.

Prosecutors say Ryan Wright of Pismo Beach gave nearly $95,000 to a member of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors to influence his decisions on a number of projects. He was part of PB Companies of San Luis Obispo.

They say Wright bribed Adam Hill with cash, and perks like tickets to a baseball game.

Wright pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Hill never faced criminal charges. He died in 2020.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
