Central Coast real estate developer gets 60 month prison sentence for bribing public official

Federal prosecutors say an executive at a Central Coast real estate development company has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for paying bribes to a local politician.

Prosecutors say Ryan Wright of Pismo Beach gave nearly $95,000 to a member of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors to influence his decisions on a number of projects. He was part of PB Companies of San Luis Obispo.

They say Wright bribed Adam Hill with cash, and perks like tickets to a baseball game.

Wright pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Hill never faced criminal charges. He died in 2020.

