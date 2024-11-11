2024
X no longer marks the spot! The X Games extreme sports competition won't return to Ventura in 2025

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 11, 2024 at 4:56 PM PST
Moto X competitors gearing up for X Games Ventura
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Moto X competitors gearing up for X Games Ventura

The international competition brought world class competitors, and tens of thousands of fans to the Ventura County Fiargrounds for the past two summers.

It’s a popular extreme sport event which attracted tens of thousands of people to the Tri-Counties during the last two summers. But, KCLU News has learned the X Games won’t be returning in 2025.

The X Games are like the Olympics of extreme sports, with events like Moto X motorcycle competition, and skateboarding.

The Games brought huge crowds to the Ventura County Fairgrounds for the last two summers, and international exposure with hours of coverage on ABC, and ESPN.

But the Games won’t be back. X Games officials released a statement saying that X Games, Visit Ventura, and the Ventura County Fairgrounds have mutually agreed the 2024 Games were the final event in Ventura.

The X Games competition won't be returning to Ventura in 2025.
KCLU
The X Games competition won't be returning to Ventura in 2025.

The X Games representatives say they are actively talking to other cities about hosting X Game summer events.

Visit Ventura officials say the Games are changing their model, with more frequent, smaller events, and development of a X Games league.

They say both events in Ventura were extremely successful, attracting large crowds, and bringing major media exposure to the community.

 
