California Coast News

The fight continues: More than a third of Ventura County's Mountain Fire now contained

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 11, 2024 at 6:31 PM PST
A car destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo Wednesday.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A car destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo Wednesday.

200+ buildings destroyed or damaged. Storm front passing through region creates concern about gusty wind Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Firefighters continue to make progress towards containment of Ventura County’s massive Mountain Fire, which has destroyed or damaged hundreds of buildings in Ventura County.

The latest numbers show that 192 structures have been destroyed, and 82 damaged by the 20,000 acre plus fire. Containment is at 41%.

Firefighters are keeping a close eye on the weather, with gusty wind possible in the fire zone Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologists say the wind is expected to be milder than the extreme conditions which pushed the fire out of control last week.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
