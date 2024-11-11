The fight continues: More than a third of Ventura County's Mountain Fire now contained

Firefighters continue to make progress towards containment of Ventura County’s massive Mountain Fire, which has destroyed or damaged hundreds of buildings in Ventura County.

The latest numbers show that 192 structures have been destroyed, and 82 damaged by the 20,000 acre plus fire. Containment is at 41%.

Firefighters are keeping a close eye on the weather, with gusty wind possible in the fire zone Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologists say the wind is expected to be milder than the extreme conditions which pushed the fire out of control last week.

