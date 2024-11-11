2024
California Coast News

Help those impacted by the Mountain Fire! A new relief fund has already made its first distributions

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 11, 2024 at 7:22 PM PST
One of the homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire on Old Coach Drive in Camarillo.
Lance Orozco
KCLU
Fund helping some families which lost their homes, as well as some displaced pets and livestock.

On Monday, KCLU News told you about a new fund to help victims of Ventura County’s Mountain Fire. The Ventura County Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund has already received more than 130 donations.

While it's brand new, it's providing help to people and pets impacted by the inferno.

$20,000 in direct financial assistance has been given to eight families that lost their homes. The money is helping them with temporary housing, and other essentials like food and clothing.

The fund has also distributed $10,000 in assistance to help with emergency animal evacuations, and ongoing care for pets and livestock.

The Wildlife Relief and Recovery Fund is a joint effort of the Ventura County Community Foundation and Ventura County.

