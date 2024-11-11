Help those impacted by the Mountain Fire! A new relief fund has already made its first distributions

On Monday, KCLU News told you about a new fund to help victims of Ventura County’s Mountain Fire. The Ventura County Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund has already received more than 130 donations.

While it's brand new, it's providing help to people and pets impacted by the inferno.

$20,000 in direct financial assistance has been given to eight families that lost their homes. The money is helping them with temporary housing, and other essentials like food and clothing.

The fund has also distributed $10,000 in assistance to help with emergency animal evacuations, and ongoing care for pets and livestock.

The Wildlife Relief and Recovery Fund is a joint effort of the Ventura County Community Foundation and Ventura County.