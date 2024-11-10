Number of structures destroyed by Mountain Fire now up to 168

Firefighters made big progress over the weekend towards containment of the massive Mountain Wildfire, which has been burning since Friday in Ventura County.

Containment is now up to 31% on the 20,600 acre fire. Firefighters are continuing to knock down hot spots, and are working towards full containment of the fire.

They were able to keep the fire from expanding its footprint over the weekend, remaining at about 20.600 acres burned.

At a packed community meeting Sunday night, firefighters talked about the tough decisions that had to be made at times. They had to focus on rescuing people in some case rather than trying to save homes.

There were 136 reported rescues.

168 structures have been reported lost, and 67 damaged.

We could see a moderate Santa Ana wind event in Ventura County Tuesday night and Wednesday, but it’s nor predicted to be an extreme situation like we had last week.