Looting arrest made in connection with Ventura County's Mountain Fire

A man has been arrested on a looting chare in connection with the Mountain Fire.

Investigators say a man rode his electric bike to his Highland Drive home in Camarillo Friday to check damage. While he was on another part of the property, his bike disappeared from the driveway.

He noticed a landscaping crew was next door, and confronted them. The man says a member of the crew admitted taking the bike, and pulled it out of a trailer, and returned it.

The victim mentioned it a short time later to passing Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies. They tracked down and arrested the 37-year-old Camarillo man on a looting charge.