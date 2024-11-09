2024
Progress continues in efforts to contain Ventura County's Mountain Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 9, 2024 at 12:59 PM PST
Firefighters mop up a hot spot from the Mountain Fire near the Santa Clara River bed outside of Santa Paula.
Lance Orozco
Firefighters mop up a hot spot from the Mountain Fire near the Santa Clara River bed outside of Santa Paula.

Firefighters keep fire's footprint from expanding.

Firefighters say they are continuing to make progress in efforts to contain Ventura County's Mountain wildfire.

On Saturday, crews focused on tracking down hot spots still putting up smoke along the Highway 118, and Highway 126 corridors. There were no reports of major fire activity.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, the fire stands at 20,600 acres burned, with 17% containment.

Residents of 3500 homes were allowed to return home Friday, but about 2000 homes remain under evacuation orders.

132 structures have been reported destroyed, and 88 damaged, with most of them believed to be homes.

10 minor injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco