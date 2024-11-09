Progress continues in efforts to contain Ventura County's Mountain Fire

Firefighters say they are continuing to make progress in efforts to contain Ventura County's Mountain wildfire.

On Saturday, crews focused on tracking down hot spots still putting up smoke along the Highway 118, and Highway 126 corridors. There were no reports of major fire activity.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, the fire stands at 20,600 acres burned, with 17% containment.

Residents of 3500 homes were allowed to return home Friday, but about 2000 homes remain under evacuation orders.

132 structures have been reported destroyed, and 88 damaged, with most of them believed to be homes.

10 minor injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.