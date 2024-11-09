Number of structures destroyed, damaged by Ventura County's Mountain Fire lower than thought

Officials say Ventura County's Mountain Fire didn't destroy or damage as many structures as initially thought.

The preliminary figures for the 20,600 acre inferno which started Wednesday was 132 destroyed, and 88 damaged. But, new numbers indicate 104 were destroyed, and 25 damaged, It's still unclear how many of the structures were homes.

There was no growth in the perimeter of the blaze Saturday, with containment climbing to 21%. Firefighters focused on tracking down hot spots, which includes some on the northeast side of the fire outside of Santa Paula.

No major flareups were reported.

Highway 118 has been reopened between Santa Clara Avenue and Tierra Rejada Road, after being closed since Wednesday afternoon by the inferno.

Nearly 3000 personnel are assigned to the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.