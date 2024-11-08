A veteran opens up about the challenges of adjusting to civilian life

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Time now for StoryCorps. Alex Ortiz helps fellow veterans in Puerto Rico adjust to civilian life. In the army, he deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. His wife, Lixannie, had never been close to a veteran before they met and wasn't always prepared for their life together.

ALEX ORTIZ: What do you remember most about when we met?

LIXANNIE ORTIZ: I think it would be your eyes, because I remember staring at you and you wondering why I was looking at you so much. And I kept telling you...

(LAUGHTER)

L ORTIZ: ...That I needed to remember your face. And you not only wanted to get to know me but my son, Brian. So that's what set you apart and put you in the front of the line.

(LAUGHTER)

A ORTIZ: You know, when I left the military, I felt like I was lost, and I needed to reset my life and figure out, how can I feel useful again? And when I first met you, it was almost like I could travel to the future and see that everything was going to be OK.

What do you want people to know about being a spouse of a veteran?

L ORTIZ: So our community has these really big mango trees. And I remember you were driving the car, and a mango fell on our car.

A ORTIZ: When that mango hit that glass, it was so loud. And the tree was tall.

L ORTIZ: You extended your right arm right into my chest.

A ORTIZ: I know. I was trying to keep you safe.

L ORTIZ: You stopped the car, stopped it so fast. And I screamed at you like, what are you doing? Go. And you're like, I think a mango just fell on our car, but it took me back to when there was bombs happening around us.

A ORTIZ: It's hard to explain until you've lived it, but I still reacted how I was trained to. Those quick reactions make me feel safe, like I'm still competent enough to protect my family.

L ORTIZ: I think my family does, too.

A ORTIZ: (Laughter).

L ORTIZ: When Hurricane Maria happened in 2017, my sister kept saying, oh, she should be OK. Alex is a military guy. He's like MacGyver. It's something that's been embedded into your DNA - military life is for you, because you talk about it all the time. I mean, you'll go down a rabbit hole and never stop. Recently, we had issues because you're so devoted to helping veterans that it's affected our relationship.

A ORTIZ: I think that's a perfect example because it creates that tunnel vision, but I only have limited time. You know, you guys are the foundation on what I'm building my life upon. I just hope that I can always not only be there for you but for the kids, too.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

FADEL: That was Sgt. Alex Ortiz with his wife, Lixannie. Ortiz is completing law school to further his support for veterans. And their conversation is archived in the Library of Congress. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.