Many Ventura County schools will remain closed Friday as a result of the Mountain Fire

A number of Ventura County schools, and even some entire school districts will be closed as a result of the Mountain Fire.

This is the official list from the Ventura County Office of Education as of 5 p.m. November 7. You can find the official list on the Ventura County Office of Education website.

Closed on Friday, November 8, 2024

ACE Charter High School

Briggs School District (all locations)

Camarillo Academy of Progressive Education (CAPE)

Golden Valley Charter School

Hueneme Elementary School District (all locations)

Mesa Union School District (all locations)

Mupu Elementary School District (all locations)

Oxnard School District (K-8) (all locations)

Oxnard Union High School District (all locations)

Peak Prep Pleasant Valley Learning Center

Pleasant Valley School District (all locations)

Rio School District (all locations)

Santa Clara Elementary School District (all locations)

Santa Paula Unified School District (all locations)

Somis Union School District (all locations)

University Preparation Charter School at CSU at Channel Islands

Ventura Charter School of Arts and Global Education

Ventura Unified School District (all locations)

Vista Real Charter High School (all locations)

