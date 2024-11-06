Voters repeal water, wastewater hikes in Grover Beach, reject reopening pickleball courts in Ojai

Some Tri-Counties voters faced very unique issues on Tuesday’s ballots.

In Grover Beach, voters repealed controversial water and waste water rate hikes imposed by the city. Measure G-24 passed by a two-thirds margin.

Lompoc voters appear to have approved a measure to allow more than 80 acres of city-owned land to be repurposed as a space themed educational facility. It’s a 54% yes vote for Measure R-2024.

And, Ojai voters apparently settled the city’s pickleball controversy. The City of Ojai closed some pickleball courts next to city hall because of noise complaints, and built new courts at a park. Some pickleball players wanted the city hall courts reopened, and put Measure O on the ballot. It failed by a 53% to 47% margin.