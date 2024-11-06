Central and South Coast voters approve transient occupancy tax hikes to beef up community services

Voters have given a thumbs up to transient occupancy tax hikes in some Central and South Coast communities. These are the taxes you pay when you rent a hotel or motel room. Communities use the tax to help pay for public services.

Santa Barbara County voters approved Measure H, which would increase the transient occupancy tax in unincorporated parts of the county from 12% to 14%. It passed by a 66% margin.

Carpinteria voters gave a 75% yes vote to Measure B, which will take the city’s bed tax from 12% to 15%.

In Buellton, voters approved Measure D, a hike in the transient occupancy tax from 12% to 14%. And in Solvang, voters approved Measure E, which will also move the tax from 12% to 14%.

The tourism industry opposed the hikes, fearing that the increased room rental costs might discourage visitors, and prompt them to go elsewhere.