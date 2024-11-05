2024
Voters across the Tri-Counties have their say at the ballot box

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:04 PM PST
Voting is underway across the Tri-Counties
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Voting is underway across the Tri-Counties

Voting in the Presidential election has been taking place all day.

Within the sound of aircraft taking off at Camarillo airport, and close to the flurry of bargain-hunters at the outlet malls - is Crossroads Church. Aptly named perhaps, considering it’s playing host to a voting center on Tuesday.

A slow but steady trickle of voters head inside to cast their vote.

"I think it's important to participate," one voter told KCLU. "We're voting about laws where we live, and it's going to affect us and our friends and neighbors. So it's important that we get out."

"It feels more important now than ever," said another. "My future is dependent on it as a woman."

It feels good. to vote, said another. "I'm helping the country get better," he said.

Another admitted having nerves about this election. "I think everyone should. It's a big decision," she said.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday