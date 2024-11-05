Voters across the Tri-Counties have their say at the ballot box

Within the sound of aircraft taking off at Camarillo airport, and close to the flurry of bargain-hunters at the outlet malls - is Crossroads Church. Aptly named perhaps, considering it’s playing host to a voting center on Tuesday.

A slow but steady trickle of voters head inside to cast their vote.

"I think it's important to participate," one voter told KCLU. "We're voting about laws where we live, and it's going to affect us and our friends and neighbors. So it's important that we get out."

"It feels more important now than ever," said another. "My future is dependent on it as a woman."

It feels good. to vote, said another. "I'm helping the country get better," he said.

Another admitted having nerves about this election. "I think everyone should. It's a big decision," she said.