California Coast News

Santa Ana winds bring elevated wildfire threat to the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:39 AM PST
A helicopter makes a water drop on the December, 2017 Thomas brush fire, which burned more than 280,000 acres of land in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. Santa Ana winds were a major factor in the fire.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A helicopter makes a water drop on the December, 2017 Thomas brush fire, which burned more than 280,000 acres of land in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. Santa Ana winds were a major factor in the fire.

Extreme wind could hit parts of region from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday evening. Some Public Safety Power Shutoffs a possibility.

It could be the strongest Santa Ana wind event of the year. We are facing some potentially dangerous brush fire conditions in parts of the Tri-Counties due to wind between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night.

There’s a Red Flag Warning in effect for the mountains of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, as well as Southern Santa Barbara County from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The threat then shifts south, with a Red Flag Warning from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Those counties could see the most powerful wind, with gusts between 60 and 80 miles an hour possible.

More than 42,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County have been warned they could be impacted by precautionary power shutoffs. The areas on alert include parts of Fillmore, Santa Paula, Camarillo, and Simi Valley.

High pressure moving in towards the weekend is expected to break down the Santa Ana wind pattern, and ease the wind by Friday morning.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
