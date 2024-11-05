Santa Ana winds bring elevated wildfire threat to the Tri-Counties

It could be the strongest Santa Ana wind event of the year. We are facing some potentially dangerous brush fire conditions in parts of the Tri-Counties due to wind between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night.

There’s a Red Flag Warning in effect for the mountains of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, as well as Southern Santa Barbara County from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The threat then shifts south, with a Red Flag Warning from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Those counties could see the most powerful wind, with gusts between 60 and 80 miles an hour possible.

More than 42,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County have been warned they could be impacted by precautionary power shutoffs. The areas on alert include parts of Fillmore, Santa Paula, Camarillo, and Simi Valley.

High pressure moving in towards the weekend is expected to break down the Santa Ana wind pattern, and ease the wind by Friday morning.