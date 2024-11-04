New bike lanes, as well as more parking spaces, have been introduced in Goleta

There are changes to the section of Cathedral Oaks Road from Northgate Drive to Paseo Del Pinion in western Goleta aimed at improving the safety and accessibility for all road users, says Luz Nina Buelna, Public Works Director for the City of Goleta.

"The newly repaved section now features protected bike lanes and includes parallel and back-in angled parking to create a safer, more inclusive experience for cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists alike," explained Buelna.

"The unique thing about this project is that we put in protected bike lanes, so it's be traveling [lanes], parking [spaces] and then the bike lanes so the cyclists are protected by the parked cars."

She says this was a low-cost way to make the changes which are part of the City’s commitment to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

"We're a Vision Zero city. So it's to make streets safe for all users. And our goal is, over time to have zero fatalities and zero major accidents," said Buelna.