2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New bike lanes, as well as more parking spaces, have been introduced in Goleta

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 4, 2024 at 9:10 AM PST
The newly repaved and striped section is aimed at improving the safety and accessibility
City of Goleta
The newly repaved and striped section of Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta is aimed at improving the safety and accessibility for all road users

The changes to the section of Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta are designed to improve safety for cyclists as well as motorists.

There are changes to the section of Cathedral Oaks Road from Northgate Drive to Paseo Del Pinion in western Goleta aimed at improving the safety and accessibility for all road users, says Luz Nina Buelna, Public Works Director for the City of Goleta.

"The newly repaved section now features protected bike lanes and includes parallel and back-in angled parking to create a safer, more inclusive experience for cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists alike," explained Buelna.

"The unique thing about this project is that we put in protected bike lanes, so it's be traveling [lanes], parking [spaces] and then the bike lanes so the cyclists are protected by the parked cars."

She says this was a low-cost way to make the changes which are part of the City’s commitment to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

"We're a Vision Zero city. So it's to make streets safe for all users. And our goal is, over time to have zero fatalities and zero major accidents," said Buelna.

Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday