A new children's playground has opened in Santa Maria

The new playground at Fletcher Park comes as the old one was past its sell-by date, says Dennis Smitherman, the Recreation and Services Manager at the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

"We realized that the previous playground was up for renewal," Smitherman told KCLU.

Smitherman says the new playground encourages active play and highlights the park‘s natural environment

"It's a woodland themed - Get out nature and play - type of playground. We're really excited about it," said Smitherman. "It's got some great amenities to it, some fun activities like a slide and, of course, of course, Fletcher The Frog - which incorporates a forest type of feel. It's lot of fun for the community," he said.