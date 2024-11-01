2024
A new children's playground has opened in Santa Maria

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 1, 2024 at 4:27 PM PDT
City of Santa Maria
It’s a fun outdoor space to play.

The new playground at Fletcher Park comes as the old one was past its sell-by date, says Dennis Smitherman, the Recreation and Services Manager at the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

"We realized that the previous playground was up for renewal," Smitherman told KCLU.

Smitherman says the new playground encourages active play and highlights the park‘s natural environment

"It's a woodland themed - Get out nature and play - type of playground. We're really excited about it," said Smitherman. "It's got some great amenities to it, some fun activities like a slide and, of course, of course, Fletcher The Frog - which incorporates a forest type of feel. It's lot of fun for the community," he said.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
