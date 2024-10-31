Ojai Film Festival returns for the 25th anniversary

It’s a four-day event, celebrating the art of filmmaking.

"We have a very rich local community of filmmakers and creatives, and we have a free movie on Thursday, and this year it falls on Halloween. So we're showing Beetlejuice at the Libbey Bowl for free," said Katie Guernsey, President of the Board of the Ojai Film festival.

The volunteer-run event celebrates an abundance of local talent, as well as looking to fulfill the theme of ‘enriching the human spirit through film’.

"We do a good balance between feel good movies as well as ones that are addressing really hard topics, but always with that mindset of like, 'how is this going to impact your life?' Or 'how can we change your perspective?'" said Guernsey.



The Ojai Film Festival runs October 31 to November 4.