Ojai Film Festival returns for the 25th anniversary

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 31, 2024 at 9:42 AM PDT
Katie Guernsey
It’s only 80 miles from the heart of Hollywood, but Ojai is putting its own stamp on celebrating filmmaking.

It’s a four-day event, celebrating the art of filmmaking.

"We have a very rich local community of filmmakers and creatives, and we have a free movie on Thursday, and this year it falls on Halloween. So we're showing Beetlejuice at the Libbey Bowl for free," said Katie Guernsey, President of the Board of the Ojai Film festival.

The volunteer-run event celebrates an abundance of local talent, as well as looking to fulfill the theme of ‘enriching the human spirit through film’.

"We do a good balance between feel good movies as well as ones that are addressing really hard topics, but always with that mindset of like, 'how is this going to impact your life?' Or 'how can we change your perspective?'" said Guernsey.
 
The Ojai Film Festival runs October 31 to November 4.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
