California Coast News

Man sought for fatal hit-and-run death of child on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 31, 2024 at 2:36 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Victim was one year old Santa Maria girl.

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with what they now say was a hit-and-run collision on the Central Coast which left a child dead.

Santa Maria Police were called to the 600 block of West Cypress Street on October 13 by word of a collision involving a one-year-girl. Efforts to save her were unsuccessful.

After an investigation, detectives released the name of a man sought for the fatal collision.

Federico Garcia Galvez of Santa Maria is wanted on a charge of felony hit and run causing injury or death.
