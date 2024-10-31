Man sought for fatal hit-and-run death of child on the Central Coast
Victim was one year old Santa Maria girl.
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with what they now say was a hit-and-run collision on the Central Coast which left a child dead.
Santa Maria Police were called to the 600 block of West Cypress Street on October 13 by word of a collision involving a one-year-girl. Efforts to save her were unsuccessful.
After an investigation, detectives released the name of a man sought for the fatal collision.
Federico Garcia Galvez of Santa Maria is wanted on a charge of felony hit and run causing injury or death.