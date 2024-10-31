Firefighters get upper hand on brush fire which at one point closed part of Highway 101 near Gaviota

Firefighters have the upper hand on a brush fire that’s burned several acres of brush off of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County, just north of the Gaviota Rest Stop.

The fire started just after 2 Thursday afternoon. At one point, it forced the closure of the northbound Highway 101 lanes. Firefighters initially said it could burn up to 50 acres of brush, but they have been able to hold it to around seven acres charred.

They used air tankers and helicopters to stop the spread of the flames.

No structures were threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.