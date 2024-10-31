2024
California Coast News

Firefighters get upper hand on brush fire which at one point closed part of Highway 101 near Gaviota

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 31, 2024 at 5:02 PM PDT
Santa Barbara County firefighters use an air tanker to help stop a wildfire in the Gaviota area Thursday afternoon.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Santa Barbara County firefighters use an air tanker to help stop a wildfire in the Gaviota area Thursday afternoon.

Air tankers, helicpters used to stop flames.

Firefighters have the upper hand on a brush fire that’s burned several acres of brush off of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County, just north of the Gaviota Rest Stop.

The fire started just after 2 Thursday afternoon. At one point, it forced the closure of the northbound Highway 101 lanes. Firefighters initially said it could burn up to 50 acres of brush, but they have been able to hold it to around seven acres charred.

They used air tankers and helicopters to stop the spread of the flames.

No structures were threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
