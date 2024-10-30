He starred in 'Schindler's List', 'Conclave': Ralph Fiennes will be honored in Santa Barbara

An Academy Award nominated actor who starred in critically acclaimed films like The English Patient, Schindler’s List, and The End Of The Affair is going to be honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Ralph Fiennes will receive the festival’s 2025 Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.

Fiennes currently stars in the new movie Conclave, which looks at the behind the scene drama of selecting a new Pope.

The award will be presented to Fiennes February 6, as part of the 40th Anniversary Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Past winners of the honor include Penelope Cruz, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Lawrence.