Investigators say man wounded in officer-involved shooting in the Conejo Valley had a machete

New details have been released about an officer involved shooting in the Conejo Valley involving a man armed with a machete. Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives now say it happened after he threatened employees of a store.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday, in a shopping center off of Ventu Park Road in Thousand Oaks. A 50-year-old man used a machete to break the window of a motel room. They say he then assaulted a man in the parking lot, and carjacked his vehicle. A second man sitting in a nearby car was also assaulted. They escaped with minor injuries.

Deputies arrived on the scene and tried to get him to surrender, but he fled. An effort to stop him with a Taser failed. Officers say the man then ran into a business, and threatened employees with the machete, prompting them to open fire.

The man is reported to be in critical condition at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.