Firefighters now in mopup mode for brush fire on Central Coast

Firefighters are continuing to mop up a 60 acre plus brush fire on the Central Coast which began as a series of small blazes near Buellton.

The fires started off of Highway 246 near Riverview Drive just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Seven blazes were reported. Air tankers and helicopters were used to battle the flames. No structures were threatened. Firefighters were able to stop the growth of the fire in about two hours.

There was a traffic accident related to the blaze. A woman was injured when the car she was driving hit a parked fire truck off of Highway 246. No firefighters were hurt in the collision.

The cause of the 64 acre blaze is under investigation.