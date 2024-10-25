2024
Firefighters now in mopup mode for brush fire on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 25, 2024 at 2:19 AM PDT
More than 60 acres of land charred by wildfire near Buellton.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
More than 60 acres burned by fire which began as a series of small blazes near Buellton. No structures were damaged.

Firefighters are continuing to mop up a 60 acre plus brush fire on the Central Coast which began as a series of small blazes near Buellton.

The fires started off of Highway 246 near Riverview Drive just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Seven blazes were reported. Air tankers and helicopters were used to battle the flames. No structures were threatened. Firefighters were able to stop the growth of the fire in about two hours.

There was a traffic accident related to the blaze. A woman was injured when the car she was driving hit a parked fire truck off of Highway 246. No firefighters were hurt in the collision.

The cause of the 64 acre blaze is under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
