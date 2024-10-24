New push to keep high risk convicted DUI drivers in the Tri-Counties from doing it again

There’s going to be a new push in Santa Barbara County to keep an eye on people considered to be high risk DUI offenders. It’s an effort to keep the region’s roads safer.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department received a $200,000 state grant for a program to increase tracking of people with multiple DUI convictions.

The program will pay for staff to do additional checks on people considered to be high risk offenders. There will be stepped up efforts to track down people who miss probation and court dates. The funding will also support increased DUI related officer training.

There have been a number of serious, and fatal collisions in the Tri-Counties during the last few years involving people with multiple past DUI arrests.