Ojai bans breeding of French Bulldogs and other 'Breathing-Impaired' dogs and cats

They can suffer from wheezing and struggling to breathe – and the new Companion Animal Protection Ordinance in Ojai, means the breeding of breathing impaired cats and dogs, like French bulldogs and Persian cats is banned.

"For so many of these animals, breathing through their nose is like trying to suck in air through a tiny straw," explained Jakob Shaw, the manager of strategic initiatives at PETA.

The animal welfare organization welcomed the new law.

"Breeders are deliberately selecting for unhealthy and harmful traits in order to breed dogs with these unnatural features like the flat, smushed faces and corkscrew tails that French bulldogs have. This ordinance prevents breeders from purposefully breeding dogs to have bodies that don't work," said Shaw.

“I’m thrilled that Ojai is setting a new national standard for protecting dogs and cats from being bred to suffer. Our companion animals are cherished members of our families and our communities, so I hope that this inspires other cities around the country to adopt Companion Animal Protection Ordinances of their own,” said Ojai Mayor Betsy Stix.

A recent study revealed that some of the most common Breathing Impaired canines have the shortest life expectancies of companion dog breeds. Shaw said that French bulldogs - who have been the most popular dog in the U.S. for the past two years - have an especially low life expectancy of only 4.5 years due in large part to their deformed, smushed-in faces. A number of countries—including Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway—have banned or restricted the breeding of some or all BIBs.

Ojai City Council has previously passed ordinances recognizing the bodily rights of elephants and banning the use and sale of glue traps for rodents.