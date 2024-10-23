2024
California Coast News

Actor best known for his role as Tarzan on television dies in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 23, 2024 at 4:01 PM PDT
Ron Ely starred in the 1960's NBC series. Ely's life was later hit with tragedy, as his wife was stabbed to death by their son.

The Santa Barbara County man who played Tarzan in the 1960’s TV series has died.

Family members say Ron Ely passed away September 29 at his home in Los Alamos. He was an actor who appeared in numerous shows over the years, and later became the host of the Miss America pageant. He met his wife Valerie, who was Miss Florida, during the event.

But tragically, in 2019, she was stabbed to death at their Hope Ranch home by their 30-year-old son Cameron. The son was shot to death in a confrontation at the scene by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies.

Ely was 86 years old.
