Oxnard Police say armed man wounded in confrontation with officers

There’s been an officer-involved shooting in Ventura County. Oxnard Police say an armed man who refused to drop his weapon was shot and wounded.

Patrol officers were called to the 3700 block of Leeward Way just after 8 p.m. Monday by reports of someone firing shots from a vehicle. When they arrived, they say they encountered a man with a gun. Investigators say the officers tried to get the man to drop his weapon, but he refused.

They say when he raised the gun up towards them, they opened fire, wounding the man. He’s reported to be in stable condition at a hospital. Detectives say the man is 34-years-old, and is from Oxnard, but they haven’t released his name yet.

No one else was hurt.

Oxnard Police Department officials say the incident was caught on body cameras, and they will release the video. As is standard practice in officer-involved shootings, the two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending investigations.