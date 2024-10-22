2024
Oxnard Police say armed man wounded in confrontation with officers

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 22, 2024 at 3:28 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Officers say man refused orders to drop weapon. They say they opened fire after he raised weapon towards them.

There’s been an officer-involved shooting in Ventura County. Oxnard Police say an armed man who refused to drop his weapon was shot and wounded.

Patrol officers were called to the 3700 block of Leeward Way just after 8 p.m. Monday by reports of someone firing shots from a vehicle. When they arrived, they say they encountered a man with a gun. Investigators say the officers tried to get the man to drop his weapon, but he refused.

They say when he raised the gun up towards them, they opened fire, wounding the man. He’s reported to be in stable condition at a hospital. Detectives say the man is 34-years-old, and is from Oxnard, but they haven’t released his name yet.

No one else was hurt.

Oxnard Police Department officials say the incident was caught on body cameras, and they will release the video. As is standard practice in officer-involved shootings, the two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending investigations.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
