From superhero to spy, Zoe Saldana to be honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The only actor to have starred in the top three grossing films of all time is going to be honored at the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Zoe Saldana will receive the festival’s American Riviera Award.

She starred in the monster hits Avatar, the film Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame. She’s currently in the Paramount+ spy series Lioness. And, she’s one of the stars of the critically acclaimed Netflix drama Emilia Perez.

Saldana will receive the American Riviera Award February 7, as part of the 40th Anniversary Film Festival. Past Riviera Award honorees include Jeff Bridges, Robert Redford, Quentin Tarantino, Sandra Bullock, and Annette Benning.