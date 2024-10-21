Land recovery efforts underway in wake of Santa Barbara County's massive Lake Fire

Work is underway to repair some of the damage caused to the Los Padres National Forest by firefighters battling a massive wildfire over the summer.

The Lake Fire started July 5, and burned more than 38,000 acres of land during a month-long period northeast of the Santa Ynez Valley. It forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 people. Four structures were destroyed.

Crews will be using bulldozers, excavators, and water tenders to repair land in the Los Padres National Forest which was damaged by crews building fire lines to stop the inferno.

The initial focus will be in the Colson, Buckhorn Ridge, and Pine Canyon areas. Crews will then shift to the Figueroa, School House, Manzana, and Catway areas. The work is expected to take four to six weeks. The cause of the Lake Fire is still under investigation.