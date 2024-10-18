2024
No football team? No problem! Cal State Channel Islands is still going to have a Homecoming Week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 18, 2024 at 1:38 PM PDT
Cal State Channel Islands

Alumini being welcomed back to campus.

College homecoming weeks are usually associated with football. But, a Ventura County university which doesn’t have a football team has decided it will have its first ever homecoming week.

Cal State Channel Islands is hosting a six day long celebration starting Monday (October 21), to welcome alumni back to the 22-year-old Camarillo campus.

There’s going to be a pep rally, a food festival, a block party, a concert, and even an appearance by a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member.

It kicks off with a pep rally at 11 a.m. Monday, featuring a parade of decorated golf carts. There are events every day of the week.

On Friday night, SNL’s Jay Pharoah will be part of a free comedy show in the university’s Grand Salon. And on Saturday, a street fair will feature a performance by the rock band Ozomatli.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
