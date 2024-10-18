No football team? No problem! Cal State Channel Islands is still going to have a Homecoming Week

College homecoming weeks are usually associated with football. But, a Ventura County university which doesn’t have a football team has decided it will have its first ever homecoming week.

Cal State Channel Islands is hosting a six day long celebration starting Monday (October 21), to welcome alumni back to the 22-year-old Camarillo campus.

There’s going to be a pep rally, a food festival, a block party, a concert, and even an appearance by a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member.

It kicks off with a pep rally at 11 a.m. Monday, featuring a parade of decorated golf carts. There are events every day of the week.

On Friday night, SNL’s Jay Pharoah will be part of a free comedy show in the university’s Grand Salon. And on Saturday, a street fair will feature a performance by the rock band Ozomatli.