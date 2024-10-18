Connecting the Santa Barbara community with housing resources at a one-stop shop

There’s a need for affordable housing in Santa Barbara County – and nationally.

"People are living in a world where they're rent burdened, they can't afford to buy a home. It's horrible and perhaps no place worse is it being felt than right here in Santa Barbara," said Rob Fredricks, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

A one-day event Saturday will connect community agencies and providers, with community members.

"October is Housing America Month nationally," explained Fredricks. "We said, 'Let's have our Housing Santa Barbara Day', that we're dedicating to providing resources and information to the community at large about housing and other services."

Housing Santa Barbara Day is free and runs Saturday October 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at De La Guerra Plaza.