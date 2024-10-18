2024
Connecting the Santa Barbara community with housing resources at a one-stop shop

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM PDT
Annual Housing Santa Barbara Day offers housing resources for county residents, for free
2nd Story Associates
Annual Housing Santa Barbara Day offers housing resources for county residents, for free.

There’s an affordable housing crisis and community members are being connected with local affordable housing non-profits and service providers at an event on Saturday.

There’s a need for affordable housing in Santa Barbara County – and nationally.

"People are living in a world where they're rent burdened, they can't afford to buy a home. It's horrible and perhaps no place worse is it being felt than right here in Santa Barbara," said Rob Fredricks, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

A one-day event Saturday will connect community agencies and providers, with community members.

"October is Housing America Month nationally," explained Fredricks. "We said, 'Let's have our Housing Santa Barbara Day', that we're dedicating to providing resources and information to the community at large about housing and other services."

Housing Santa Barbara Day is free and runs Saturday October 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at De La Guerra Plaza.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
