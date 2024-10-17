Wind setting the stage for potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs in parts of the Tri-counties

An upper level low over Nevada is creating the potential for gusty wind in parts of the Tri-Counties, and an elevated risk of wildfires.

The forecast calls for strong wind in Santa Barbara County’s Santa Ynez Mountain range Thursday night. Then, it’s expected to shift south, creating Santa Ana wind conditions in Ventura and Los Angles Counties Friday and Saturday.

There are a number of potential Public Safety Power shutoffs by utility companies. Southern California Edison notified more than 19,000 customers in Ventura County they could be impacted by potential shutoffs. The areas include parts of Simi Valley, Moorpark, Camarillo, Santa Paula and Fillmore.

PG&E notified some customers in the foothills east of Santa Maria they may also be impacted by precautionary blackouts. The wind is expected to ease by Sunday.