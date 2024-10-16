Getting a bachelor's degree from a community college? Hancock College clears key hurdle in proposal

A Central Coast community college has advanced a key stop towards being able to offer a bachelor’s degree.

Allan Hancock College is hoping to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Professional Studies.

Hancock officials say they’ve just received word from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office that they’ve received provisional approval for the new degree. The application still has to undergo further review, including getting feedback from the UC and Cal State University systems.

The Santa Maria based college is hoping to get final approval for the new degree program by March of 2025.