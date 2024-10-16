2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Getting a bachelor's degree from a community college? Hancock College clears key hurdle in proposal

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 16, 2024 at 11:38 AM PDT
Joshua Hoehne
/
Unsplash

The college is hoping to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Professional Studies.

A Central Coast community college has advanced a key stop towards being able to offer a bachelor’s degree.

Allan Hancock College is hoping to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Professional Studies.

Hancock officials say they’ve just received word from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office that they’ve received provisional approval for the new degree. The application still has to undergo further review, including getting feedback from the UC and Cal State University systems.

The Santa Maria based college is hoping to get final approval for the new degree program by March of 2025.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsallan hancock collegehancock collegesanta maria valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco