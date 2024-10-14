2024
What next for housing in Santa Barbara County? Officials want community thoughts on the issue

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 14, 2024 at 9:13 AM PDT
Josh Oladle
/
Unsplash

Community meetings set, online survey underway.

What should we be doing to improve the housing situation in Santa Barbara County? That’s what’s being asked through a survey, and a series of community meetings.

Santa Barbara County, along with the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Solvang are jointly developing a five year plan.

The plan will be submitted to the federal government as a key part of getting funding for housing, and community projects.

There is an online Community Needs Survey people can take through the end of the month. You can find a link to it here. There are also community meetings set to take place on October 21 in Carpinteria and Goleta, and on October 23 in Lompoc, Buellton, and Santa Maria.
