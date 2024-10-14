What next for housing in Santa Barbara County? Officials want community thoughts on the issue
Community meetings set, online survey underway.
What should we be doing to improve the housing situation in Santa Barbara County? That’s what’s being asked through a survey, and a series of community meetings.
Santa Barbara County, along with the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Solvang are jointly developing a five year plan.
The plan will be submitted to the federal government as a key part of getting funding for housing, and community projects.
There is an online Community Needs Survey people can take through the end of the month. You can find a link to it here. There are also community meetings set to take place on October 21 in Carpinteria and Goleta, and on October 23 in Lompoc, Buellton, and Santa Maria.