Making it easier for seniors in Santa Barbara to connect with services

It can be hard for seniors to connect with community and local resources, but there’s an event in Santa Barbara which aims to make it easier.

"They will have exposure to over 115 exhibitors. These are organizations serving seniors and caregivers," explained Jeanne West, co-chair of Family Service Agency, one of the organizers.

It’s a vital resource, says West, with everything from exhibitors to health screenings, flu jabs and entertainment.

"They will see organizations there that they may not have even thought about that might be helpful to them at some point of time, if not now," said West.

The Senior Expo takes place Thursday October 17th from 9am til noon at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Entry costs $5.