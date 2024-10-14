Clash of the tartans! A piece of Scotland comes to Ventura

Have you ever tossed a caber…or danced a ceilidh? Or if drinking the occasional whisky is the closest you’ve come to Scotland…well, this weekend, it’s coming to you!

"We turned the entire fairgrounds into a huge Scottish festival. Into a huge Scottish village with every activity you can imagine related to Scotland," explained Jeff Lowry, organizer of the Seaside Highland Games. He says the two-day event has unusual sports you may not see elsewhere.

"The caber is the long pole. It's like a telephone pole, actually, a trunk of a tree. And they try to throw it over air and so it winds up in a direct 12 o'clock position," said Lowry.

The Seaside Highland Games takes place at Ventura County Fairgrounds on October 12 and 13.