Clash of the tartans! A piece of Scotland comes to Ventura

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 7, 2024 at 10:21 AM PDT
The Seaside Highland Games are coming to the South Coast.

Have you ever tossed a caber…or danced a ceilidh? Or if drinking the occasional whisky is the closest you’ve come to Scotland…well, this weekend, it’s coming to you!

"We turned the entire fairgrounds into a huge Scottish festival. Into a huge Scottish village with every activity you can imagine related to Scotland," explained Jeff Lowry, organizer of the Seaside Highland Games. He says the two-day event has unusual sports you may not see elsewhere.

"The caber is the long pole. It's like a telephone pole, actually, a trunk of a tree. And they try to throw it over air and so it winds up in a direct 12 o'clock position," said Lowry.

The Seaside Highland Games takes place at Ventura County Fairgrounds on October 12 and 13.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
