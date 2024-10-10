Los Angeles priest with links to Ventura County enters guilty plea in child pornography case

Ventura County prosecutors say a priest with the Los Angeles Archdiocese who was associated with an Oxnard church has pled guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

They say Rodolfo Martinez-Guevara became the focus of an investigation after authorities received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Ventura County’s Child Exploitation And Human Trafficking Task Force investigators say they linked the priest to more than 600 child abuse images and videos.

The 39-year-old man pled guilty to one felony count of possession of child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say he also admitted special allegations linked to the case.

“The defendant betrayed the law, and the trust placed in him as a religious leader,” said Ventura County District Attorney Eric Nasaranko.

Martinez-Guevara is facing a potential two-year sentence, with sentencing set for December 9.

A member of the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit, he was connected to several churches, including Our Lady of Guadalupe in Oxnard.