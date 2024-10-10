2024
A much-loved trail in Ventura County is getting a make-over

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Ojai Valley Trail will receive significant upgrades
City of Ventura
Resurfacing work aims to improve the trail which connects Ojai and Ventura.

The Ojai Valley Trail which spans from the City of Ventura through the City of Ojai will receive significant upgrades.

"It was a rails to trails conversion done back in the late '80s, and it connects to the city of Ventura and out to Mussel Shoals so you can access it from Ojai to the City of Ventura and out to the Rincon area beaches," explained Colter Chisum, Ventura County Parks Director.

Chisum says the trail – which is used by walkers, cyclists and nature enthusiasts – will be made more inviting by the paving project which will enhance safety and accessibility.

"It's about a 40-year-old trail that's been in need of repair, and we're doing a comprehensive repave repair, tree brushing and reestablishing it to its original condition," said Chisum.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday