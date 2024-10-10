A much-loved trail in Ventura County is getting a make-over

The Ojai Valley Trail which spans from the City of Ventura through the City of Ojai will receive significant upgrades.

"It was a rails to trails conversion done back in the late '80s, and it connects to the city of Ventura and out to Mussel Shoals so you can access it from Ojai to the City of Ventura and out to the Rincon area beaches," explained Colter Chisum, Ventura County Parks Director.

Chisum says the trail – which is used by walkers, cyclists and nature enthusiasts – will be made more inviting by the paving project which will enhance safety and accessibility.

"It's about a 40-year-old trail that's been in need of repair, and we're doing a comprehensive repave repair, tree brushing and reestablishing it to its original condition," said Chisum.