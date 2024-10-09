Rescue dog teams which were trained in Ventura County are headed to Florida to help

Eleven canine disaster search teams trained by the national Disaster Search Dog Foundation, have answered the call for assistance from communities soon to be affected by Hurricane Milton.

"The majority of our search dogs that have paws on the ground right now for Hurricane Milton are life. Find search dogs and they will be able to help rescue crews identify where they need to spend their time and efforts to make sure that everyone gets out safely and, of course, receives medical attention and is able to be moved as needed," explained Denise Sanders from the Search Dog Foundation, which is headquartered in Santa Paula.

Sanders says the teams join another 12 that were already deployed in the aftermath of recent Hurricane Helene.

"They are expecting this storm to be an absolute devastating storm. And we know that all of these teams have the training behind them. They're ready and they will be helping as needed," said Sanders.