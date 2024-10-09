New agreement creates guarantee for some Ventura County high school grads to get CSUCI admission

Some Ventura County high school students are now going to find it easier to continue their educations at a four-year college. Moorpark students who meet admission requirements can get a guaranteed slot at Cal State Channel Islands.

The Moorpark Unified School District has signed an agreement with CSUCI formalizing the arrangement.

Starting with the Class of 2025, Moorpark high school graduates who meet academic requirements can receive guaranteed admission to the university. The timing of the agreement is important, because the Cal State University system just opened its admission portal for the 2025 academic year.

Besides guaranteed admission, CSUCI will also offer information sessions, and help with applications for interested students. The hope is that this new partnership will open the door for more high school graduates in the region to attend a four-year college.