2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

New agreement creates guarantee for some Ventura County high school grads to get CSUCI admission

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 9, 2024 at 2:33 PM PDT
Cal State Channel Islands

Moorpark Unified School District high school graduates who meet academic requirements would be guaranteed a slot.

Some Ventura County high school students are now going to find it easier to continue their educations at a four-year college. Moorpark students who meet admission requirements can get a guaranteed slot at Cal State Channel Islands.

The Moorpark Unified School District has signed an agreement with CSUCI formalizing the arrangement.

Starting with the Class of 2025, Moorpark high school graduates who meet academic requirements can receive guaranteed admission to the university. The timing of the agreement is important, because the Cal State University system just opened its admission portal for the 2025 academic year.

Besides guaranteed admission, CSUCI will also offer information sessions, and help with applications for interested students. The hope is that this new partnership will open the door for more high school graduates in the region to attend a four-year college.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsCSUCIcal state channel islandsmoorpark unified school district
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco