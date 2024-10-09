2024
A victim of one of the region's most notorious criminals has welcomed a new law around rape

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Serial rapist Andrew Luster was jailed for his crimes, which were later reclassified as 'non-violent' - a new California law has changed that
Gina Ferazzi
/
AP Photo Pool
Serial rapist Andrew Luster was jailed for his crimes, which were later reclassified as 'non-violent' - a new California law has changed that

The change comes after cosmetics heir Andrew Luster – who was found guilty of 86 criminal counts including the drugging and rape of several women at his Ventura County home - became eligible for early parole.

The new law no longer deems the rape of an unconscious person as a non-violent crime, which will impact sentencing and parole. It’s a change which Tonja Balden - one of the victims of Andrew Luster who drugged and raped multiple women at his home in Mussel Shoals - has been campaigning for.

"It's hard to believe that it ever was considered a nonviolent crime," Balden told KCLU.

She says she hopes it will help other victims of people like Luster.

"My whole motive was not to try and keep Andrew Luster behind bars, although that would be nice, but it was to correct the law so that if someone does drug a person and rape them, that's obviously a violent crime and it should be that way. It just makes a whole lot more sense," said Balden.

For more background on this story, check out KCLU’s podcast, the One Oh One.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday
